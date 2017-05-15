“Major U.S. multinationals are pushing the Trump administration to deepen the tax break it has already tentatively proposed on $2.6 trillion in corporate profits being held offshore, a key piece in Washington’s intricate tax reform puzzle,” Ginger Gibson reports for Reuters.

“As President Donald Trump tries to deliver on his campaign promise to overhaul the tax code, lobbyists for technology, drug and other manufacturers are working with officials behind closed doors, six lobbyists working with various industries told Reuters,” Gibson reports. “In line with tax cuts already embraced by Republicans in the House of Representatives, the lobbyists said they are telling the White House and Treasury Department that if companies are forced to bring home, or repatriate, foreign earnings, they want a sharply reduced tax rate. The lobbyists are making an aggressive case that cutting the tax rate on offshore profits to 10 percent from 35 percent, as the administration has indicated it may favor, is not enough.”

“Rather, the lobbyists said they want a lower, bifurcated rate of 3.5 percent on earnings already invested abroad in illiquid assets, such as factories, and 8.75 percent on cash and liquid assets,” Gibson reports. “Repatriation and comprehensive tax reform are important to the economy, Apple Inc (AAPL.O) CEO Tim Cook said earlier this month on CNBC. ‘The administration … they’re really getting this and want to bring this back and I hope that that comes to pass,’ he said. Apple held $239.6 billion of cash and securities offshore as of April 1.”

