“Visual Studio for Mac is not a port of Visual Studio for Windows; it’s a rebranded version of Xamarin Studio integrated development environment (IDE) that will work on the Mac,” Foley reports. “(Microsoft bought mobile-tool vendor Xamarin in February 2016.)”
Foley reports, “Microsoft made a preview of Visual Studio for Mac available in November 2016.”
