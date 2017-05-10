“Microsoft is making its Visual Studio for Mac product generally available today, May 10,” Mary Jo Foley reports for ZDNet. “Officials announced availability of the product on Day 1 of the company’s Build 2017 developer conference in Seattle.”

“Visual Studio for Mac is not a port of Visual Studio for Windows; it’s a rebranded version of Xamarin Studio integrated development environment (IDE) that will work on the Mac,” Foley reports. “(Microsoft bought mobile-tool vendor Xamarin in February 2016.)”

Foley reports, “Microsoft made a preview of Visual Studio for Mac available in November 2016.”

