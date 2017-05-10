“HandBrake is an open-source video transcoder that’s available on Mac,” Sean Keach writes for Trusted Reviews. “It’s freely available and very popular, as it allows users to convert video to different formats.”

“But that popularity could be about to take a downswing, as the team behind the program are now warning users that they may have accidentally downloaded spyware to their machine,” Keach writes. “If you downloaded the HandBrake for Mac software between May 2 and May 6, you may have downloaded a version of the OSX.PROTON trojan malware onto your system.”

“To check if you’re infected, open the OS X Activity Monitor. If you see a process called ‘activity_agent’ then you’re infected,” Keach writes. “Fortunately, if your machine has been infected, it’s very easy to remove the Proton trojan.”

How to remove the Proton trojan here.