“The latest technological breakthroughs can sometimes seem to emerge from nameless, faceless companies,” Lisa Eadicicco, Alex Fitzpatrick, Matt Peckham, and John Patrick Pullen write for TIME Magazine. “But behind every corporate logo are individual people shaping the future.”

“Some are executives, others are programmers or researchers chasing world-changing achievements,” Eadicicco, Fitzpatrick, Peckham, and Pullen write. “Then there are the rule-makers, whose decisions can have far-reaching consequences for the future. The 20 people on this list are the most influential people in the technology world right now, as extensively debated by TIME’s tech team.”

TIME’s Top 5:

1. Elon Musk

2. Jeff Bezos

3. Mark Zuckerberg

4. Tim Cook: As CEO of Apple, one of the world’s most valuable brands, Tim Cook has nearly unmatched influence over the technology world. Anything Apple does is bound to be copied by a seemingly endless number of rivals, meaning his choices will reverberate far beyond One Infinite Loop. Today, Apple is rumored to be experimenting with everything from advanced artificial intelligence to augmented reality and self-driving vehicles. Given Apple’s role as tastemaker extraordinaire, how Cook decides to move forward with any one of these projects will shape the future of the consumer technology landscape.

5. Sundar Pichai

