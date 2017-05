“Apple today sent out invites to press for its upcoming WWDC 2017 event scheduled for June, confirming that it will host a keynote address as usual on June 5 to kick off the event,” Jordan Kahn reports for 9to5Mac.

“Apple’s keynote event will take place at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California, the venue that will also host the rest of the developer conference as previously announced by Apple,” Kahn reports. “he location is a change from a few venues it has used frequently in San Francisco for the conference in the past.”

Kahn reports, “The keynote is scheduled for [10am PDT / 1pm EDT] on June 5.”

