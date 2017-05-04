“First, attach the hard drive to the Mac you want to act as the Time Machine ‘hub,'” Fleishman writes. “This should be a desktop machine and, preferably, one that’s connected via ethernet to your home network. Wi-Fi will work, but the amount of backup data passing over even the latest, fastest Wi-Fi flavor may bog down other simultaneous network activity.”
Fleishman writes, “Second, make sure your external volume has been formatted ideally for Time Machine…”
Complete, easy-to-follow instructions in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We’ve done just this and it works well. In one location, for example, we have an iMac acting as the “hub” with a MacBook and a 13-inch MacBook Air backing up via Time Machine to a single drive.