CNBC’s Jim Cramer sits down with Apple CEO Tim Cook at 6pm EDT to talk about the company’s China business and product cycle.

When I back up from China, what I see is the Mac business grew 20 percent. You know this is extraordinary. – Tim Cook

MacDailyNews Take: Yeah. Imagine if you had new/upgraded Mac desktops to sell, too.

The [Apple] Watch grew nicely. Services is just on a tear there. Chinese devleopers have really done a great job of delivering apps that people really want there. And, so, there’s a whole set of things that’s going well and we just have to get ’em all to hit. – Tim Cook