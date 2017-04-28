Purported iPhone 8 clear case has no rear Touch ID cutout, reaffirms vertical dual camera

“The latest iPhone 8 leak is an image of a purported case for the device, via KKSneakLeaks,” Benjamin Mayo reports for 9to5Mac.

“This (admittedly) bare bones clear case gives some clues as to the device’s characteristics by the shape and cutouts in the accessory,” Mayo reports. “Most prominently, the case includes a camera cutout that would snugly fit the vertically-stacked dual camera that we have seen so much in recent weeks.”

“It also has a noticeably longer power button and notably lacks any hole for a rear Touch ID sensor to reside,” Mayo reports. “This again supports the idea that Apple will successfully integrate the fingerprint scanner into the display.”



Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: We’re very hopeful that Touch ID is not moving to the worst place possible on the rear casing; that was just a bad rumor. It’s bad enough that the Home button is in the wrong place on iPhones other than the SE, having Touch ID on the back of the iPhone would be even worse! As for vertical lenses, the iPhone 7 Plus already has vertical lenses – when held in landscape. SEE ALSO:

New leak contradicts worst iPhone 8 rumor and hints at wireless charging – April 27, 2017

New ‘iPhone 8’ leak reveals vertical lenses, wireless charging – April 26, 2017

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Dan K.” for the heads up.]