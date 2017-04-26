“There’s a new leaked schematic of the iPhone 8, and it appears to confirm previous reports about Apple’s next-generation flagship handset sporting wireless charging technology and a vertically-aligned dual-camera setup,” Corazon Victorino reports for International Business Times. “The leak also contradicts rumors of the next iPhone having its Touch ID sensor placed on the back.”

“On Wednesday, Steve Hemmerstoffer shared on his OnLeaks Twitter account a diagram showing the back of the 10th anniversary iPhone. The leaker indicated he couldn’t confirm if the tipped schematic is legit or not, but he is displaying it online for everyone to see,” Victorino reports. “The illustration appears to be more elaborate than previous leaks, so some Apple fans who have seen it presumed that it’s legit.”

This is a tipped leak what means I can't confirm if legit or not but there you have it… #iPhone8 pic.twitter.com/6OgASNUDNb — OnLeaks (@OnLeaks) April 26, 2017

“A large pad underneath the Apple logo… is believed to be part of the company’s plan to equip the next-generation iPhone with wireless charging technology,” Victorino reports. “Previously, a different leak showed a small cutout which sources presumed to be that of a rear-mounted Touch ID sensor. This new schematic contradicts that leak and now supports claims of an iOS phone that has wireless charging and a fingerprint scanner on the front. ”

