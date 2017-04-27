“Over the past few weeks, we’ve heard troubling rumors that Apple is thinking about putting a Touch ID sensor on the back of the iPhone 8,” Chris Mills reports for BGR.

“The move would be necessary to eliminate the bottom bezel on the device, enabling the fitting of an edge-to-edge display that’s all the hot rage in tech these days,” Mills reports. “But it would also be a middle finger to common sense, and mercifully, it seems that the rumors might be just that.”

“A new schematic spotted (but not verified) by OnLeaks shows the back panel for some kind of iPhone 8-shaped device. It has the dual camera lenses we’ve heard so much about and the physical design lines up with other leaks, but there’s one big difference: no cut-out for a fingerprint sensor on the back,” Mills reports. “The large circular support shown in the middle of the back on this schematic… looks just right for a charging coil to allow for induction wireless charging.”

This is a tipped leak what means I can't confirm if legit or not but there you have it… #iPhone8 pic.twitter.com/6OgASNUDNb — OnLeaks (@OnLeaks) April 26, 2017



