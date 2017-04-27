“The move would be necessary to eliminate the bottom bezel on the device, enabling the fitting of an edge-to-edge display that’s all the hot rage in tech these days,” Mills reports. “But it would also be a middle finger to common sense, and mercifully, it seems that the rumors might be just that.”
“A new schematic spotted (but not verified) by OnLeaks shows the back panel for some kind of iPhone 8-shaped device. It has the dual camera lenses we’ve heard so much about and the physical design lines up with other leaks, but there’s one big difference: no cut-out for a fingerprint sensor on the back,” Mills reports. “The large circular support shown in the middle of the back on this schematic… looks just right for a charging coil to allow for induction wireless charging.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Again, hopefully, it’s true that Touch ID is not moving to the worst place possible on the rear casing. It’s bad enough that the Home button is in the wrong place on iPhones other than the SE, having Touch ID on the back of the iPhone would be even worse!