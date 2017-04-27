“The Trump administration’s proposal to lower the corporate tax rate to 15% has revived hopes that big U.S. companies will soon be motivated to bring back massive overseas cash piles,” Ciara Linnane reports for MarketWatch. “”

“While the administration has not yet determined a rate at which those funds could be repatriated, Trump’s proposal unveiled Wednesday promises a ‘one-time tax on trillions of dollars held overseas,'” Linnane reports. “U.S. companies had about $1.3 trillion in cash held in overseas accounts at the end of 2016, according to Moody’s Investors Service.”

The following are the five companies with the biggest sums sitting overseas:

1. Apple has the most cash overseas of any U.S. company at about $230 billion, according to Moody’s Investors Service. Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook has said he would be willing to bring that money home if it were not subject to the current U.S. corporate tax rate of about 35%.

2. Microsoft: $113 billion.

3. Cisco: $62 billion.

4. Oracle: $52 billion.

5. Alphabet: $49 billion.

