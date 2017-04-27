“Apple’s on-again, off-again flirtation with building its own money-transfer service appears to be back on,” Jason Del Rey reports for Recode.

“The company has recently held discussions with payments industry partners about introducing its own Venmo competitor, according to multiple sources familiar with the talks,” Del Rey reports. “The service would allow iPhone owners to send money digitally to other iPhone owners, these people said.”

“Apple has also recently held discussions with Visa about creating its own pre-paid cards that would run on the Visa debit network and which would be tied to the new peer-to-peer service, sources told Recode,” Del Rey reports. “Apple is looking for new ways to boost usage of Apple Pay, and the debit card could be one way to do that. Several sources inside big U.S. banks told Recode that Apple Pay usage has been lighter than expected since it launched two and a half years ago.”

