She has overseen the stores’ most significant redesign since they opened around 15 years ago. See: ‘Today at Apple’ bringing new experiences to every Apple Store.
In an interview (7:48) with “CBS This Morning,” Ahrendts tells Norah O’Donnell how the world’s most valuable company sees the future of retail.
Direct link to video here.
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote of Ahrendts back in September 2015:
Cook’s best hire to date. Plus, if he, God forbid, ever got hit by a bus, she could slide right into the CEO position. Of that, we have no doubt. Ahrendts’ track record is stellar. Having two world-class CEOs in the executive suite should give Apple shareholders a strong sense of security. Just as Jobs had Cook, Cook has Ahrendts.
SEE ALSO:
Apple is overhauling its stores, and wants them to be the new Starbucks, says Angela Ahrendts – April 25, 2017
Apple’s retail chief Angela Ahrendts on turning stores into town squares – October 18, 2016
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “Dan K.” for the heads up.]