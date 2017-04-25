Apple’s highest-ranking female executive, Angela Ahrendts, became senior vice president of retail in 2014 after working as CEO of Burberry.

She has overseen the stores’ most significant redesign since they opened around 15 years ago. See: ‘Today at Apple’ bringing new experiences to every Apple Store.

In an interview (7:48) with “CBS This Morning,” Ahrendts tells Norah O’Donnell how the world’s most valuable company sees the future of retail.

Direct link to video here.

