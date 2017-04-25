Apple’s highest-ranking female executive, Angela Ahrendts, became senior vice president of retail in 2014 after working as CEO of Burberry.

She has overseen the stores’ most significant redesign since they opened around 15 years ago. See: ‘Today at Apple’ bringing new experiences to every Apple Store.

In an interview (7:48) with “CBS This Morning,” Ahrendts tells Norah O’Donnell how the world’s most valuable company sees the future of retail.

Direct link to video here.

MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote of Ahrendts back in September 2015:

Cook’s best hire to date. Plus, if he, God forbid, ever got hit by a bus, she could slide right into the CEO position. Of that, we have no doubt. Ahrendts’ track record is stellar. Having two world-class CEOs in the executive suite should give Apple shareholders a strong sense of security. Just as Jobs had Cook, Cook has Ahrendts.

