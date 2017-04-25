“Industry sources say that concerns over the tricky panel production may have been exaggerated to create rumors about the new iPhone’s possible delayed launch,” Purcher reports. “Jang Hyun-jun, an analyst at UBI Research told the Korean publication that ‘Apple is asking for a higher-end display panel than the one used for Samsung’s Galaxy S8.'”
Purcher reports, “According to the analyst, Apple hopes for the screen to cover the entire front body in contrast to the Galaxy S8’s display area ratio at 83.6 percent, along with more aggressive curvature.”
MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully all of this is true!
Maybe we’ll get our next-gen iPhones this year after all!