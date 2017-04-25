“Today we learn that Samsung Display is expected to start shipping OLED panels for Apple’s iPhone in June as planned, brushing off market rumors that the launch of the first OLED iPhone could be delayed due to supply shortage,” Jack Purcher reports for Patently Apple. “In fact the Korean source states that panel assembly will start in May before shipping starts in early June.”

“Industry sources say that concerns over the tricky panel production may have been exaggerated to create rumors about the new iPhone’s possible delayed launch,” Purcher reports. “Jang Hyun-jun, an analyst at UBI Research told the Korean publication that ‘Apple is asking for a higher-end display panel than the one used for Samsung’s Galaxy S8.'”

Purcher reports, “According to the analyst, Apple hopes for the screen to cover the entire front body in contrast to the Galaxy S8’s display area ratio at 83.6 percent, along with more aggressive curvature.”

Read more in the full article here.