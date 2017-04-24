“Has anybody else noticed how the rate of emergence of new Apple rumors appears to be accelerating?” Jonny Evans asks for Computerworld. “Surely I’m not alone in witnessing Apple’s alphabet of looming innovation becoming increasingly more visible?”

“I confess, it upsets me when I read some of the criticism thrown at Apple CEO, Tim Cook,” Evans writes. “Just like the iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch will be understood as agents of profound change within five years.”

“We know these include Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, artificial intelligence, connected systems and connected wearables. We know these include mobile payments services, extended entertainment services, collaborative productivity tools and more. We know Apple is innovating in processor design, materials science (Liquid Metal) and more. We even know it is innovating in its supply chain, aiming to become 100 percent powered by green energy and for its products to be 100 percent recycled,” Evans writes. “We know all this and yet the tired critical narrative continues to claim that Apple isn’t inventing, slamming Tim Cook as ‘Pipeline Tim.'”

