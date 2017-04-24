“That’s because the internet TV service’s “cloud DVR,” which allows you to record and play back select channels, as well as pause, rewind and skip commercials, is now available for Apple TV,” Katzmaier reports. “The ‘DVR’ can store up to 50 hours of TV shows and movies, although not every channel can be recorded.”
“To add cloud DVR service you’ll have to pay an additional $5 per month,” Katzmaier reports. “PlayStation Vue’s cloud DVR is available on Apple TV, but it erases shows after 28 days. Sling’s allows you to keep shows for as long as you maintain your cloud DVR subscription.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We’ve been pleasantly surprised with the ease-of-use of PlayStation Vue‘s “DVR.” Just add your show to “My Shows” and they’re there! Yes, you have to watch them within 28 days, but after several months of use, we haven’t found that to be an issue.
SEE ALSO:
Apple’s premium TV plans – the hobby doomed to stay that way – April 10, 2017
YouTube TV launches in select U.S. markets – April 5, 2017
Record live TV without a cable subscription – March 23, 2017
Making sense of myriad cord-cutting options – March 17, 2017
The ultimate cable television cord cutting solution for Apple TV owners – February 17, 2017
Sony releases PlayStation Vue app for Apple TV – November 17, 2016
Apple has no idea what they’re doing in the TV space, and it’s embarrassing – November 3, 2016
Apple’s Eddy Cue alienated cable providers and networks with an assertive negotiating style – report – July 28, 2016