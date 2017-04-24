“Apple TV users who subscribe to Sling TV may want to come up with an extra five bucks,” David Katzmaier reports for CNET.

“That’s because the internet TV service’s “cloud DVR,” which allows you to record and play back select channels, as well as pause, rewind and skip commercials, is now available for Apple TV,” Katzmaier reports. “The ‘DVR’ can store up to 50 hours of TV shows and movies, although not every channel can be recorded.”

“To add cloud DVR service you’ll have to pay an additional $5 per month,” Katzmaier reports. “PlayStation Vue’s cloud DVR is available on Apple TV, but it erases shows after 28 days. Sling’s allows you to keep shows for as long as you maintain your cloud DVR subscription.”

