“Now Mnuchin is saying tax reform will happen whether health care is done or not. But he’s also managed expectations on something coming by August–now he says before the end of the year, and he says it will be significant,” Rich writes. “Trump, and the economy, need a win to keep momentum going in the right direction. They could get a win by fast tracking plans to give a tax break to trillions of dollars of corporate money that is parked overseas.”
“Even at a flat 10% tax on money coming back in, that’s money they are already earmarking to help pay for an infrastructure spend,” Rich writes. “Getting that in motion would drive employment, wages, investment and growth–all things that can be bolstered further by tax reform and health care reform later.”
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote last year, prior to the election:
Let’s not do another “one-time-only” (smirk) repatriation holiday. Let’s fix the broken U.S. corporate tax code instead. Let us eschew the easy way out, that fixes nothing in the long run, and choose to do the hard work instead.
