“Happy quadruple-witching St. Patrick’s Day,” Barbara Kollmeyer writes for MarketWatch. “Now that’s something you don’t you get to say too often.”

“It’s been a busy week for POTUS — who has taken a lot of heat over the updated travel ban and his budget — and Friday’s G-20 meeting could bring him more flak on trade. Watch currencies as the U.S. side has been complaining over China and the euro,” Kollmeyer writes. “That brings us to our call of the day, which lays out one reason why you may want to raise a Guinness to President No. 45.”

“Andy Hargreaves and the team at Pacific Crest have just raised their bull-case estimate on Apple to $175 per share. They base that on a key campaign promise of President Donald Trump,” Kollmeyer reports. “Last year, Trump floated the idea of a repatriation tax holiday for corporations, meaning they could bring cash held overseas back home without a huge penalty. Should that become a reality, Pacific Crest analysts see Apple boosting its domestic cash balance by $204 billion to $220 billion.”

“Apple’s current dividend per share of $2.28 could easily double to around $4.56, said Pacific Crest. A higher dividend payout would help support shares,” Kollmeyer reports. “And this would help drive Apple to $175 per share…”

