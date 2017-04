“Apple Music has a new monthly feature series called Up Next,” Timothy J. Seppala reports for Engadget. “As the name suggests, it focuses on up-and-coming artists.”

“The first installment looks at Atlanta rapper 6LACK (pronounced ‘black’) with a mini-documentary, a spotlight on his latest album, a live performance and an interview with Beats 1 DJ Zane Lowe in addition to a few playlists,” Seppala reports.

“Like 9to5Mac noticed, the performance being named ‘Up Next Sessions’ suggests we might see more of the live videos,” Seppala reports.

