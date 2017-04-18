“Apple on Monday settled a years-long patent lawsuit leveled by non-practicing entity Unwired Planet, which sought $33 million in royalties for alleged patent infringement of cellular, mobile location and voice recognition IP,” Mikey Campbell reports for AppleInsider.

“In a joint filing, counsel for Apple and Unwired Planet requested U.S. District Court Judge Vince Chhabria dismiss all claims for relief against defendant Apple, as well as all claims, defenses and counterclaims lodged against plaintiff Unwired Planet. As part of the settlement, each party will bear their respective court costs and attorneys’ fees,” Campbell reports. “The announcement comes less than a week after jury selection, and the same day opening statements were scheduled to be heard by the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.”

“Details of the settlement were not immediately disclosed, though UP sought 7 to 9 cents for each infringing device released after Sept. 19, 2012 running iOS 7 or earlier, court documents show. The scope of the case did not include iPhones or iPads that shipped with iOS 8 or above,” Campbell reports. “The deal brings an abrupt end to UP’s years-long litigation against Apple.”

