“This season, coaches have been able to use video monitors on the bench to help them decide when to challenge offside and goaltender interference situations,” Whyno reports. “The iPads, which were tested late in the regular season, provide real-time video capabilities to show players how they’re performing.”
“The monitors had already become a game-changer for coaches, giving them more information on challenges and for player feedback. The technology is even more valuable in the playoffs when goals are scarce and the offside and goaltender interference challenges can decide a game — or a series,” Whyno reports. “David Lehanski, NHL senior VP of business development, global partnerships and sponsorship sales, said the move got done in time for the playoffs but the league would have also been OK starting next season. ‘It’s equal parts of us believing this truly will help the coaches and the officials and we’re going to make decisions faster and more accurately and all those things and it gives us an opportunity to get a lot of feedback in from everyone who’s going to be involved from a playoff standpoint and then make some refinements and enhancements leading into next season for a full league-wide deployment,’ said Lehanski.”
Much more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: The NHL took the time to get the best technology into the hands of player and coaches. As opposed the the NFL, which simply took the money from Microsoft, players and coaches be damned.
Microsoft has to feign success by paying entities like the NFL hundreds of millions just to use (or try to use) their ill-conceived, undependable dreck because the fact is that a single quarter of iPad Pro sales exceed the total of all Microsoft Surface tablets ever sold.
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Dan K.” for the heads up.]