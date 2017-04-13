“NHL coaches have been given more technology on the bench in time for the Stanley Cup playoffs,” Stephen Whyno reports for The Associated Press. “The league is making three iPad Pros available for coaches on every bench and officials will also have them to review coach’s challenges, The Associated Press has learned. All 16 playoff arenas were outfitted with the iPads and also Macs for video coaches as part of a collaboration with Apple.”

“This season, coaches have been able to use video monitors on the bench to help them decide when to challenge offside and goaltender interference situations,” Whyno reports. “The iPads, which were tested late in the regular season, provide real-time video capabilities to show players how they’re performing.”

“The monitors had already become a game-changer for coaches, giving them more information on challenges and for player feedback. The technology is even more valuable in the playoffs when goals are scarce and the offside and goaltender interference challenges can decide a game — or a series,” Whyno reports. “David Lehanski, NHL senior VP of business development, global partnerships and sponsorship sales, said the move got done in time for the playoffs but the league would have also been OK starting next season. ‘It’s equal parts of us believing this truly will help the coaches and the officials and we’re going to make decisions faster and more accurately and all those things and it gives us an opportunity to get a lot of feedback in from everyone who’s going to be involved from a playoff standpoint and then make some refinements and enhancements leading into next season for a full league-wide deployment,’ said Lehanski.”

