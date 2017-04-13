“Media reports suggest Apple is aggressively pursuing the creation of a non-invasive blood glucose monitor,” Doug Clinton, managing partner at Loup Ventures, writes for CNBC.

“The most obvious device to leverage this monitor may seem to be the Apple Watch; however, as we wrote two weeks ago, we think that, long term, AirPods are a more important product for Apple than the Apple Watch, because biological data available in the ear is much richer than the data available from the wrist,” Clinton writes. “This makes AirPods a better candidate to be Apple’s glucose-monitoring solution in the future.”

“We believe that movement of the wrist during activity is a key factor in reducing accurate biological readings, a problem that impacts ear-based wearables significantly less,” Clinton writes. “We also believe that the ear offers the possibility to collect better data, which the aforementioned study seems to confirm, and richer data, because of the semi-internal nature of the ear canal, proximity to the brain, and greater blood flow in the area.”

