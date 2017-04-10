“Lāth Carlson, executive director of Living Computers, added to that designation by saying the metal box with a keyboard is ‘also the most boring to look at.’ But for fans of computing and Apple in particular, the Apple I that once sat in founder Steve Jobs’ office is exciting for a whole host of reasons,” Schlosser reports. “The machine is the centerpiece of a new permanent Apple Computer Exhibit opening on Friday at the museum, in which visitors are invited to more closely examine the first two decades of Apple and the impact that the company’s people and products had on personal computing and the world as we know it today.”
“The Jobs machine will be displayed alongside another Apple I, billed as the only operable version of the company’s first-ever product that will also be available for use by the public,” Schlosser reports. “Carlson said the machine, housed in a prototype metal case, was one that Jobs and Apple’s first investor, Mike Markkula, would take on the road to demonstrate its capabilities to potential investors. It had even been modified by Bill Fernandez, the first employee that Apple ever hired.”
Much more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Among others, UNIVAC I begs to differ, but that particular Apple I certainly has a legitimate claim to the title of “most important computer in history” — even though a decade or so from now, that title might rightfully be bestowed upon iPhone.
