“The Living Computers: Museum + Labs in Seattle is home to some of the most noteworthy machines ever created,” Kurt Schlosser reports for GeekWire.But a new exhibit opening this week will showcase what one official at the Paul Allen-founded institution called ‘the most important computer in history.'”

“Lāth Carlson, executive director of Living Computers, added to that designation by saying the metal box with a keyboard is ‘also the most boring to look at.’ But for fans of computing and Apple in particular, the Apple I that once sat in founder Steve Jobs’ office is exciting for a whole host of reasons,” Schlosser reports. “The machine is the centerpiece of a new permanent Apple Computer Exhibit opening on Friday at the museum, in which visitors are invited to more closely examine the first two decades of Apple and the impact that the company’s people and products had on personal computing and the world as we know it today.”

“The Jobs machine will be displayed alongside another Apple I, billed as the only operable version of the company’s first-ever product that will also be available for use by the public,” Schlosser reports. “Carlson said the machine, housed in a prototype metal case, was one that Jobs and Apple’s first investor, Mike Markkula, would take on the road to demonstrate its capabilities to potential investors. It had even been modified by Bill Fernandez, the first employee that Apple ever hired.”

Much more in the full article here.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]