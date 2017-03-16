“Breker estimates that the computer will sell for between $190,000 and $320,000, which is in line with the sale prices of most Apple I computers in recent years—outliers include a prototype model that sold for $815,000 in August of last year and a model from early in the computer’s production run that sold for $905,000 in late 2014,” Cunningham reports. “Given the original $666.66 sale price (about $2,800 in today’s dollars), any of those prices would be a pretty solid return on your investment.”“The Apple I was the company’s very first product, originally manufactured by Steve Wozniak in Steve Jobs’ garage — Wozniak has said that about 200 of the computers were built in total,” Cunningham reports. “Apple offered aggressive discounts on the Apple II for people who traded in their old Apple I computers, in part because Wozniak himself was the only person who could handle most support calls about it. Apple is said to have destroyed most of the boards that were traded in, making an already rare computer even rarer.”
More info and links in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Good luck, bidders!
SEE ALSO:
Rare Apple 1 goes for $815,000 in auction – August 26, 2016
Rare Apple 1 with original first manual written by Apple co-founder Ronald Wayne up for auction – October 19, 2015
Woman unwittingly drops off $200,000 Apple 1 at recycling center – May 31, 2015
Fully-operational Apple 1, sold sold directly by Steve Jobs, could fetch $600,000 at December auction – November 3, 2014
Apple 1 computer sells for $905,000 at auction – October 22, 2014
Apple 1 computer sells for $387,000 in Christie’s auction – July 9, 2013
Original Apple 1 computer sells for $374,500 in auction – June 15, 2012