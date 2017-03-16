“On May 20, Auction Team Breker will sell one of just eight known working Apple I computers in existence,” Andrew Cunningham reports for Ars Technica.

“Breker estimates that the computer will sell for between $190,000 and $320,000, which is in line with the sale prices of most Apple I computers in recent years—outliers include a prototype model that sold for $815,000 in August of last year and a model from early in the computer’s production run that sold for $905,000 in late 2014,” Cunningham reports. “Given the original $666.66 sale price (about $2,800 in today’s dollars), any of those prices would be a pretty solid return on your investment.”

“The Apple I was the company’s very first product, originally manufactured by Steve Wozniak in Steve Jobs’ garage — Wozniak has said that about 200 of the computers were built in total,” Cunningham reports. “Apple offered aggressive discounts on the Apple II for people who traded in their old Apple I computers, in part because Wozniak himself was the only person who could handle most support calls about it. Apple is said to have destroyed most of the boards that were traded in, making an already rare computer even rarer.”

