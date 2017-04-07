“You can use your voice to enter text with macOS Sierra with its Dictation feature (which is different from Siri),” Dennis Sellers writes for Apple World Today.

After you enable it, “to use Dictation, go to a document or other text field and place the insertion point where you want your dictated text to appear,” Sellers writes. “Press the keyboard shortcut for starting dictation, or choose Edit > Start Dictation.”

“Dictation learns the characteristics of your voice and adapts to your accent, so the more you use it, the better it understands you,” Sellers writes. “macOS Sierra also supports Enhanced Dictation. You can dictate continuously. You can dictate without being connected to the Internet. With Enhanced Dictation, your words might convert to text more quickly. You can use dictation commands to tell your Mac what to do.”

MacDailyNews Note: As per Apple, the first time you turn on Enhanced Dictation, and when you add languages to use with it, macOS downloads additional software that allows dictation to work offline. The amount of free disk space required to download this software varies depending on the language. If you don’t want to download the software required to use Enhanced Dictation, you can deselect Enhanced Dictation and use server-based dictation. With server-based dictation, your words are quickly sent to Apple servers to be analyzed using the latest language data. The final converted text appears after you end dictation.

Read more in the full article here.