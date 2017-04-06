• Intel Xeon E3 processors
• 16GB to 64GB of ECC RAM
• Faster NVMe SSDs
• AMD graphics
• Thunderbolt 3
“The report claims the next iMac models will be unveiled in late October and be accompanied by a brand new keyboard,” Rossignol reports. “A previous report said Apple was exploring a standalone keyboard with a Touch Bar and Touch ID, but its release allegedly depends upon how well those features have been received on the latest MacBook Pro.”
MacDailyNews Take: But, will it come in Rose Gold?
