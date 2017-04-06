“If the blog Pike’s Universum is to be believed, the next-generation iMac lineup could feature several improvements that make Apple’s desktop computer a more powerful workstation for professionals and average consumers alike,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors. “The blog, citing a ‘little bird’ that is ‘usually pretty accurate,’ claims the incoming iMac lineup will be available with up to the following tech specs…”

• Intel Xeon E3 processors

• 16GB to 64GB of ECC RAM

• Faster NVMe SSDs

• AMD graphics

• Thunderbolt 3

“The report claims the next iMac models will be unveiled in late October and be accompanied by a brand new keyboard,” Rossignol reports. “A previous report said Apple was exploring a standalone keyboard with a Touch Bar and Touch ID, but its release allegedly depends upon how well those features have been received on the latest MacBook Pro.”

