“Last Thursday the US Patent & Trademark Office published a series of six patent applications from Apple covering their new Touch Bar for the MacBook,” Jack Purcher reports for Patently Apple. “The patents also describe a Touch Bar destined for the iMac keyboard which likely means an accessory as well.”

“Three patent applications numbered 20170090596, 20170090597 and 20170090654 were published last Thursday covering a ‘Keyboard with an Adaptive Input Row,'” Purcher reports. “The Touch Bar changes automatically based on what you’re doing to show you relevant tools you already know how to use — system controls like volume and brightness, interactive ways to adjust or browse through content, intelligent typing features like emoji and predictive text, and more. And for the first time, Touch ID is available on a Mac, enabling instant access to logins and fast, secure online purchases with Apple Pay.”

“Technically, Apple notes that their invention relates to an electronic device having a keyboard or similar user-input device that includes an adaptive input row. The adaptive input row may include a display used to present a set of indicia or visual cues that correspond to a set of adaptive commands or functions,” Purcher reports. “The adaptive input row may be responsive to a user touch, allowing selection of one or more of the set of adaptive commands or functions. The adaptive input row may be positioned above the set of alpha-numeric keys in the place of a traditional function row on a keyboard.”

Much more, including Apple’s patent application illustrations, in the full article here.