“Three patent applications numbered 20170090596, 20170090597 and 20170090654 were published last Thursday covering a ‘Keyboard with an Adaptive Input Row,'” Purcher reports. “The Touch Bar changes automatically based on what you’re doing to show you relevant tools you already know how to use — system controls like volume and brightness, interactive ways to adjust or browse through content, intelligent typing features like emoji and predictive text, and more. And for the first time, Touch ID is available on a Mac, enabling instant access to logins and fast, secure online purchases with Apple Pay.”
“Technically, Apple notes that their invention relates to an electronic device having a keyboard or similar user-input device that includes an adaptive input row. The adaptive input row may include a display used to present a set of indicia or visual cues that correspond to a set of adaptive commands or functions,” Purcher reports. “The adaptive input row may be responsive to a user touch, allowing selection of one or more of the set of adaptive commands or functions. The adaptive input row may be positioned above the set of alpha-numeric keys in the place of a traditional function row on a keyboard.”
Much more, including Apple’s patent application illustrations, in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: It makes perfect sense to spread Touch Bar availability to all Macs as it will not only aid users, but it also further differentiates the Mac while prompting developers to support the feature.
We want an Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch Bar for our iMacs ASAP, Apple! – MacDailyNews, January 10, 2017
SEE ALSO:
Who wants an Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch Bar and Magic Trackpad for the Mac with Apple Pencil support? – February 10, 2017
Hands on with Microsoft’s Touch Bar-enabled Office for Apple’s new MacBook Pro – February 10, 2017
Digital Spy reviews Apple’s MacBook Pro with Touch Bar: ‘The best laptop ever made just changed the scene forever’ – December 9, 2016
The Telegraph reviews the new MacBook Pro with Touch Bar: Apple’s almost-perfect laptop – November 25, 2016
The Wall Street Journal reviews Apple’s MacBook Pro: ‘More beautiful, svelter’ – November 14, 2016
Mashable reviews Apple’s MacBook Pro: ‘Simply superb’ – November 14, 2016
Ars Technica reviews Apple’s MacBook Pro: A peek at the future of the Macintosh – November 14, 2016
TIME Magazine reviews Apple’s MacBook Pro: ‘Like test-driving a BMW for the first time’ – November 14, 2016
Forbes’ Moorhead reviews Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro: ‘An incredible laptop’ – November 14, 2016
Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro (non-Touch Bar) is the new MacBook Air and should be judged as such – November 13, 2016
Pro video editor uses Apple’s new MacBook Pro with Touch Bar: ‘I love it’ – November 11, 2016
Early adopters appreciate the Touch Bar on Apple’s MacBook Pro – November 11, 2016
Why Apple’s new MacBook Pros don’t need 32GB of RAM – November 10, 2016
Apple’s MacBook Pro can easily run a ridiculous number of ‘pro’ apps simultaneously with 16GB RAM – November 5, 2016
Hands on with Apple new MacBook Pro with Touch Bar: Huge trackpad offers great palm rejection – November 2, 2016
Apple does touch right and, as usual, Microsoft does it wrong – October 28, 2016
IBT: Apple’s MacBook Pro Touch Bar is the coolest thing ever; will change the way we use laptops – October 28, 2016
Wired hands on with Apple’s New MacBook Pro: It’s a whole new kind of laptop – October 27, 2016
CNET on the new MacBook Pro: Apple’s amazing strip show reinvents the notebook – October 27, 2016
Hands on with Apple’s new MacBook Pro: Looks and feels so good it’s unreal – October 27, 2016