“Security researcher Jonathan Zdziarski revealed he was joining Apple earlier this month, and now it turns out his Mac security app, Little Flocker, has gone awol because it’s joining F-Secure,” Natasha Lomas reports for TechCrunch.

“The security firm said today it has acquired the behavioral based analysis app for Macs and macOS, which monitors apps that attempt to access confidential files and system resources to flag up and block malware. It also detects and blocks Mac ransomware,” Lomas reports. “The acquisition price for Little Flocker has not been disclosed.”

Lomas reports, “F-Secure said Little Flocker will be built into a new product it’s releasing, called Xfence, which will offer ‘advanced behavioural Mac protection for both corporate and consumer customers’ — vs the traditional signature-based approach for detecting Mac malware that it argues can’t pick up on ‘modern targeted attacks.'”

