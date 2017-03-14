“I’m pleased to announce that I’ve accepted a position with Apple’s Security Engineering and Architecture team, and am very excited to be working with a group of like minded individuals so passionate about protecting the security and privacy of others,” Jonathan Zdziarski reports via his blog

“This decision marks the conclusion of what I feel has been a matter of conscience for me over time. Privacy is sacred; our digital lives can reveal so much about us – our interests, our deepest thoughts, and even who we love,” Zdziarski report. “I am thrilled to be working with such an exceptional group of people who share a passion to protect that.”