“This decision marks the conclusion of what I feel has been a matter of conscience for me over time. Privacy is sacred; our digital lives can reveal so much about us – our interests, our deepest thoughts, and even who we love,” Zdziarski report. “I am thrilled to be working with such an exceptional group of people who share a passion to protect that.”
MacDailyNews Take: Zdziarski should prove to be a great addition for Apple where privacy is indeed sacred! We expect nothing less than end-to-end encryption for iCloud!
SEE ALSO:
Zdziarski’s take on the FBI’s ‘alternative’ method – March 23, 2016
Apple keeps constant log of phone calls in iCloud, security firm says – November 17, 2016
Security expert: Apple’s iMessage and FaceTime are not ‘end-to-end’ secure – August 6, 2015
Edward Snowden supports Apple’s stance on customer privacy – June 17, 2015
U.S. appeals court rules NSA bulk collection of phone data illegal – May 7, 2015
Apple’s iOS encryption has ‘petrified’ the U.S. administration, governments around the world – March 19, 2015
Apple’s Tim Cook warns of ‘dire consequences’ of sacrificing privacy for security – February 13, 2015
A message from Tim Cook about Apple’s commitment to your privacy – September 18, 2014
Apple will no longer unlock most iPhones, iPads for police, even with search warrants – September 18, 2014