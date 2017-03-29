“Apple has managed to avoid attacks that first appear in the wild, usually nipping them in the bud either through advance disclosure from security researchers or the sheer difficulty of exploiting a flaw that’s revealed before a patch is available,” Glenn Fleishman writes for Macworld. “It’s also never had a long-running exploit that was known to exist, wasn’t fully patched in old releases, and had a large number of users still running those old releases.”

“This makes Apple’s OSes seem more invulnerable than they are,” Fleishman writes. “But is an anti-virus package the answer? In my view, and that of many security experts, including those who have found vulnerabilities in macOS and iOS, no—in most cases.”

Fleishman writes, “The biggest risk to Mac users is the rising tide of a specific kind of malware, called ransomware, which you can defend against using targeted anti-malware software that doesn’t rely on virus definitions.”

