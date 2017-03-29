“This makes Apple’s OSes seem more invulnerable than they are,” Fleishman writes. “But is an anti-virus package the answer? In my view, and that of many security experts, including those who have found vulnerabilities in macOS and iOS, no—in most cases.”
Fleishman writes, “The biggest risk to Mac users is the rising tide of a specific kind of malware, called ransomware, which you can defend against using targeted anti-malware software that doesn’t rely on virus definitions.”
Read more in the full article – recommended – here.
MacDailyNews Take: We also use Little Snitch, Little Flocker, and Block Block on our Macs. More infomation and links for each are in Fleishman’s full article.
