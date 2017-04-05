“Microsoft launched a new app for Apple’s iMessage App Store today called ‘Who’s In’ intended for coordinating activities between friends,” Giovanni Bruno reports for TheStreet.

“The app is not downloadable via Apple’s App Store, only through iMessage’s app store,” Bruno reports.

Te app is “intended to help friends plan events and other outings, like movie dates, dinners out, visits to nearby attractions, and more,” Bruno reports.

“When you first launch the app, it asks you to select an activity: ‘Eat and drink,’ ‘Watch a movie,’ ‘Visit an attraction,’ or ‘Create your own,'” Sarah Perez reports for TechCrunch.

“With a few more taps you enter the other details, like the event time, or – in the case of a custom event – the location, name, and a description,” Perez reports. “The app will the create a custom card for your event, designed for texting, which includes a [generic] thumbnail image with the location and the time.”