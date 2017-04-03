“It’s understandably a bit confusing to see Apple return back to its original five-year-old naming convention with the release of a new 9.7” entry-level iPad that the company is once again simply dubbing “iPad” for marketing purposes and perhaps even more interesting that Apple is calling it the “iPad (5th generation)” in its support documents, despite the fact that it’s actually the seventh iPad model of its design and form factor,” Jesse Hollington writes for iLounge.

“On the other hand, it may not be entirely inappropriate, considering how much of a hybrid this new iPad is. It has the size and weight of the original 2013 iPad Air which came right after the fourth-generation iPad, while the specs put it much closer to a slightly upgraded version of the 2014 iPad Air 2,” Hollington writes. “It’s almost as if Apple wants us to pretend that this is what would have come next had neither of the iPad Air models ever existed.”

“Much as it did with the iPhone SE, Apple has clearly conceded that there’s still a need for an entry-level iPad in the marketplace, and that simply continuing to sell a two-year-old model won’t suffice,” Hollington writes. “Ultimately, this is the lens through which the fifth-generation iPad needs to be viewed. It’s essentially a ‘modernized’ replacement for the iPad Air 2 at an even lower price point — $329 now gets you a current model 32GB A9-based iPad with great battery life, whereas two weeks ago you would have paid $70 more for a two-year-old 16GB model with around half the runtime.”



“Apple’s fifth-generation iPad is a good, solid product at a great price for those who want a full-sized iPad but have no desire to pay twice the price for ‘Pro’ camera and audio features,” Hollington writes. “The performance is more than fast enough, and it provides the longest battery life of any iPad we’ve ever tested.”

Tons more in the full review here.