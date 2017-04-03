“Google’s Android is now the most popular OS in the world across all hardware platforms, having barely overtaken Microsoft Windows in March, according to Web analytics research published on Monday,” Roger Fingas reports for AppleInsider.

“Android managed 37.93 percent versus Windows’s 37.91, according to StatCounter,” Fingas reports. “Apple’s iOS was a distant third at only 13.09 percent, while macOS/OS X took just 5.17 percent.”

“Windows marketshare has been on a steady decline since 2012, when it was running on over 80 percent of internet-connected devices,” Fingas reports. “StatCounter CEO Aodhan Cullen linked the current situation to the growing popularity of smartphones, the decline of desktop and laptop computers, and the importance of the high-population Asian market… In North America, Windows retained its lead with a 39.5 percent share, followed by iOS at 25.7 percent, and Android at 21.2 percent.”

Read more in the full article here.