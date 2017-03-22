“If anyone had asked you to describe Apple’s pricing strategy in a sentence, this would – until recently – have been extremely easy to do. Apple aims to sell premium products at high margins to upmarket demographics,” Ben Lovejoy writes for 9to5Mac. “The company had shown almost no interest in more affordable products pitched to those on tighter budgets.”

“But Apple has long recognized that you need a way of building your long-term customer base, and one good way to do that is to get them when they’re young,” Lovejoy writes. “Apple has made considerable efforts over the years to get its computers into schools and colleges, and to make them more affordable to students through its education discount.”

“But as one analyst recently observed, there is now evidence that Apple is aiming to offer lower pricing across a broader range of products,” Lovejoy writes. “Yesterday’s announcement of a low-cost 9.7-inch iPad was a good example of that new approach.”

