“But Apple has long recognized that you need a way of building your long-term customer base, and one good way to do that is to get them when they’re young,” Lovejoy writes. “Apple has made considerable efforts over the years to get its computers into schools and colleges, and to make them more affordable to students through its education discount.”
“But as one analyst recently observed, there is now evidence that Apple is aiming to offer lower pricing across a broader range of products,” Lovejoy writes. “Yesterday’s announcement of a low-cost 9.7-inch iPad was a good example of that new approach.”
MacDailyNews Take: As <a href="http://macdailynews.com/2017/03/16/no-more-apple-tax-the-curious-state-of-apples-product-pricing/"we wrote last week: “It’s very exciting to see Apple, in some cases, shoot for the entire market! Pity Apple’s would-be competitors in these markets. They don’t stand a chance.”
