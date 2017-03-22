“Lost amidst the red iPhone and death of iPad Air hoopla was Apple’s latest attempt to turnaround its education market: A $299 iPad,” Lance Ulanoff writes for Mashable. “The pricing for the new 9.7 iPad flagship is only for education institutions, but make no mistake, it’s a critical strategic move and one that could help revive the company’s tablet business.”

“In recent years, it’s been almost all Windows and Chromebooks with Apple, according to the research firm Futuresource, struggling to hold onto 20% (across Mac and iOS),” Ulanoff writes. “The firm puts Chromebook penetration at a whopping 58% in U.S. schools (two years ago, it was at 38%). Apple’s share has been dropping steadily in the last few years. In the U.S. Macs now sits at 5% and iOS tumbled from 26% in 2014 to 14% in 2016. Globally, iOS has held steady at 9%.”

“When Apple announced on Tuesday that the new 9.7-inch iPad (basically the iPad Air with a better processor and screen) would cost education institutions $299, I thought, ‘that’s interesting.’ Then they told me about the partnership with Logitech and the new $99.95 Logitech Combo case and Keyboard,” Ulanoff writes. “A custom-built device designed to turn the new iPad into a true ultra-portable.”



Read more in the full article here.