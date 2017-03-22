“In recent years, it’s been almost all Windows and Chromebooks with Apple, according to the research firm Futuresource, struggling to hold onto 20% (across Mac and iOS),” Ulanoff writes. “The firm puts Chromebook penetration at a whopping 58% in U.S. schools (two years ago, it was at 38%). Apple’s share has been dropping steadily in the last few years. In the U.S. Macs now sits at 5% and iOS tumbled from 26% in 2014 to 14% in 2016. Globally, iOS has held steady at 9%.”
“When Apple announced on Tuesday that the new 9.7-inch iPad (basically the iPad Air with a better processor and screen) would cost education institutions $299, I thought, ‘that’s interesting.’ Then they told me about the partnership with Logitech and the new $99.95 Logitech Combo case and Keyboard,” Ulanoff writes. “A custom-built device designed to turn the new iPad into a true ultra-portable.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Good luck clawing back what’s been rapidly squandered, Mr. Cook.
U.S. public schools are cheap, underfunded, and/or extremely shortsighted. There’s nothing at all new about that, unfortunately. — MacDailyNews, December 23, 2015.
In that world, where pretty much only sticker price matters, your $398.95 iPad + Logitech keyboard case is “too expensive” next to a $299 Chromebook test machine.
As we wrote earlier this month:
Apple needs to address the issues their products are facing in education posthaste. Shortsighted sticker-price buying has always plagued the education market and, as we all know, competing on sticker price is not Apple’s strong suit. Newsflash: Apple makes premium products at premium prices for premium users. Apple must continue to ensure that the highest quality schools are choosing and using Apple products, not cheap Chrome junk.
As we wrote last May: The cream-of-the-crop schools, like the cream-of-the-crop consumers and corporations, deploy Apple Macs and iPads, not cheapo plastic Chromebooks.
Unfortunately, too many U.S. public schools, unionized in the worst possible way, are broken through and through.
Lastly, as we wrote back in January 2016: There is no easy answer for a company dedicated to quality to compete in a market that’s hellbent on shortsightedly wasting taxpayers’ money on cheap, shitty junk.
