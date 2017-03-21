“The iPad Air 2 was very slender; 6.1mm and 0.96 pounds,” Mayo reports. “The new iPad is relatively bulky, measuring at 7.5mm thin and weighing 1.03 pounds.”
“The new iPad is more than 20% thicker than the iPad Air 2 although in absolute terms, it’s important to note we are still talking about millimetre differences here,” Mayo reports. “An increase of 1.5mm is small but it will definitely be noticeable in the hand if you have handled both tablets before. At 9.7 inches, the weight increase of 0.07lbs or about 30 grams is probably not discernible in practice.”
“For a company that is known for making things ever thinner and smaller, Apple has actually released a lot of products recently that are thicker than what came before,” Mayo reports. “Apple Watch 2 was thicker to accommodate GPS, iPhone 6s and iPhone 7 are thicker than iPhone 6, and now the iPad has a thicker iteration too.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: With any luck, we’ve passed Peak Thinness with Apple. We’ll happily trade a bit of Apple’s former thinness/lightness fetish for some added durability, battery, and features.
SEE ALSO:
Apple unveils new 9.7-inch iPad starting at new low price of just $329 – March 21, 2017