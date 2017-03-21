“Apple’s new iPad for the spring is a $329 model with an A9 chip; it replaces the $399 iPad Air 2 in the lineup that Apple sold — until today,” Benjamin Mayo reports for 9to5Mac. “However, the new iPad is not an upgrade over the iPad Air 2 in every respect; it is cheaper, but it is also significantly thicker and heavier.”

“The iPad Air 2 was very slender; 6.1mm and 0.96 pounds,” Mayo reports. “The new iPad is relatively bulky, measuring at 7.5mm thin and weighing 1.03 pounds.”

“The new iPad is more than 20% thicker than the iPad Air 2 although in absolute terms, it’s important to note we are still talking about millimetre differences here,” Mayo reports. “An increase of 1.5mm is small but it will definitely be noticeable in the hand if you have handled both tablets before. At 9.7 inches, the weight increase of 0.07lbs or about 30 grams is probably not discernible in practice.”

“For a company that is known for making things ever thinner and smaller, Apple has actually released a lot of products recently that are thicker than what came before,” Mayo reports. “Apple Watch 2 was thicker to accommodate GPS, iPhone 6s and iPhone 7 are thicker than iPhone 6, and now the iPad has a thicker iteration too.”

