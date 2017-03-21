“The Mini 2 is gone from Apple’s website, signaling its demise,” Katzmaier reports. “The only Mini you’ll be able to buy new and direct from Apple is the Mini 4, starting at $399.”
“The culling of the Mini 2 comes amid Apple’s quiet refresh of its tablet lineup, highlighted by the introduction of an improved full-sized iPad starting at $329.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We consider a new 9.7-inch iPad for $329 more than compensatory for the death of an old 7.9-inch iPad.
