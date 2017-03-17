“As of March 14, that’s no longer the case,” Martin writes. “The latest version of the iPad-only LiquidText app enables freehand inking with Apple Pencil and an iPad Pro. And with this significant update, LiquidText may just be the app for reviewing and annotating PDFs using Apple’s tablet and stylus.”
“Though LiquidText is free, you’ll need to make in-app purchases to reap the app’s full benefits. If you want the capability to view multiple documents, it’s currently $5. LiquidText Pro, which enables the inking, is currently $10 (or $5 if you’ve bought multiple document support).”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Let’s face it, there’s really nothing cooler than annotating PDFs.