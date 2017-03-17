“In December 2015, I reviewed LiquidText , an iPad productivity app for reading PDF documents,” James A. Martin writes for CIO. “At the time, I wrote that ‘LiquidText is a simple, useful app for highlighting text… but it doesn’t let you draw annotations using Apple Pencil.'”

“As of March 14, that’s no longer the case,” Martin writes. “The latest version of the iPad-only LiquidText app enables freehand inking with Apple Pencil and an iPad Pro. And with this significant update, LiquidText may just be the app for reviewing and annotating PDFs using Apple’s tablet and stylus.”

“Though LiquidText is free, you’ll need to make in-app purchases to reap the app’s full benefits. If you want the capability to view multiple documents, it’s currently $5. LiquidText Pro, which enables the inking, is currently $10 (or $5 if you’ve bought multiple document support).”

