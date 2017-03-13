“White House press secretary Sean Spicer was confronted by a woman while shopping the Apple store in Washington, D.C., this weekend,” Cyra Master reports for The Hill . “‘How does it feel to work for a fascist? Have you helped with the Russia stuff? Are you a criminal as well? Have you committed treason too, just like the president?” the woman, who filmed Spicer’s reaction, asked him.'”

“Spicer tried to ignore the woman as she followed him around the store, continuing to ask him if he ‘feels good’ about working for a ‘fascist’ and about ‘lying to the American people,'” Caitlin Yilek reports for The Washington Examiner. “A Feb. 18 tweet from the woman boasted of blocking Education secretary Betsy DeVos from entering Jefferson Academy in Washington. Devos was physically blocked by protesters from entering the school during a visit.”

“Shree Chauhan posted a video of the encounter on social media over the weekend. In the video she is heard asking Sean Spicer if he ‘helped with the Russia stuff,'” Alyssa Madruga reports for Fox News. “Chauhan was in the store to get her iPhone fixed when she spotted the press secretary. ‘I realized what an enormous opportunity it was to get answers without the protections normally given to Mr. Spicer,’ Chauhan said.”

“Sean Spicer got more than he bargained for at an Apple store over the weekend, when a woman put a camera in his face and accused him of treason,” TMZ reports. “Shree Chauhan, a 33-year-old Indian-American woman went after the Press Secretary, repeatedly calling him a ‘fascist,’ saying he was just like his boss. Chauhan has written she’s lived ‘in fear of what would happen to someone like me’ ever since Trump was elected.”

“Shree Chauhan has identified herself as the video’s poster to Britain’s Daily Mail,” The Associated Press reports. “Spicer smiles through the encounter and repeatedly says ‘thank you’ to Chauhan. At one point, he tells her, ‘such a great country that allows you to be here.'”

Asking @PressSec questions in Apple Store since he doesn't like the press. https://t.co/l493z2gG4x — Shree ✊🏾❤️🇺🇸 (@shreec) March 11, 2017

I have clear feelings for the man who is a fascist's spokesperson. Nazis weren't stopped with niceties.#LyingSpice is complicit. https://t.co/lU9BEksdtp — Shree ✊🏾❤️🇺🇸 (@shreec) March 12, 2017