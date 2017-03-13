“Apple has a very specific vision of the mobile experience it wants to provide for its user base, and it has structured its mobile platform in such a way that users can’t stray very far from that vision unless they choose to jailbreak their iPhones or iPads,” Zach Epstein writes for BGR.

“For most people, that’s fine, but some users want to stray from the pack a little bit and separate themselves from the crowd,” Epstein writes. “For these users, there’s a brand new series of special wallpapers that will let you do things to your iPhone home screen you never thought were possible [no jailbreaking required].”

“Twitter user @heyeased is back with a brand new batch of glitch wallpapers that make your iPhone do things you had no idea were possible,” Epstein writes. “In this case, his new ‘Magic Folders’ wallpapers make your iPhone’s folder backgrounds disappear. But that’s just the beginning — he also created a series of ‘blank’ icons that go along with each wallpaper. By inserting these blanks on a homepage, you can create cool icon patters that leave empty space anywhere you want.”

