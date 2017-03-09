“The best iPhone may actually be the one Apple seems to have forgotten about,” Sascha Segan writes for PC Magazine. “I’ve had this conversation with taxi drivers, friends, and even other smartphone experts. The iPhone SE’s invisibility shows how important Apple’s marketing is to its sales: if it makes a great product but doesn’t talk about it, nobody knows it exists. But there’s a reason Apple keeps the iPhone SE$399.99 at Verizon Wireless in the shadows.”

“The 4-inch device is compatible with all the latest iOS software, but the smaller screen doesn’t swallow you the way newer, larger phones do,” Segan writes. “It remains a tool rather than an all-absorbing media landscape. This is the iPhone you’re less likely to dive into, so you’re more likely to spend time looking at and thinking about the world around you. You’re also less likely to drop it. It’s the life-compatible iPhone.”

“So why doesn’t Apple promote the SE? It’s too good a value,” Segan writes. “Pushing the iPhone SE would dramatically depress Apple’s ASPs. Even if SEs didn’t replace 7 Plus purchases, the average of a bucket with a lot of SEs and 7 Pluses in it is less than the average of a smaller bucket of 7 Pluses alone.”

