“The 4-inch device is compatible with all the latest iOS software, but the smaller screen doesn’t swallow you the way newer, larger phones do,” Segan writes. “It remains a tool rather than an all-absorbing media landscape. This is the iPhone you’re less likely to dive into, so you’re more likely to spend time looking at and thinking about the world around you. You’re also less likely to drop it. It’s the life-compatible iPhone.”
“So why doesn’t Apple promote the SE? It’s too good a value,” Segan writes. “Pushing the iPhone SE would dramatically depress Apple’s ASPs. Even if SEs didn’t replace 7 Plus purchases, the average of a bucket with a lot of SEs and 7 Pluses in it is less than the average of a smaller bucket of 7 Pluses alone.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: It’s a nice narrative and the SE is a very nice iPhone, but it’s not Apple’s “best iPhone.” Not by a long shot.
By a wide margin, that honor currently goes to:
