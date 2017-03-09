“Just after 8 a.m. on Tuesday morning, mobile phones belonging to executives on Apple Inc.’s security team began to ring. WikiLeaks had just published a massive trove of documents, purportedly taken from the Central Intelligence Agency, that described the spy agency’s intrusion capabilities for computers and other gadgets, including iPhones,” Robert McMillan reports for The Wall Street Journal. “Apple engineers quickly began calling colleagues to bring them up to speed on the data dump and to coordinate the company’s response to this new security threat, according to a person familiar with the situation.”

“Companies across the technology industry have rushed to assess the damage from the 8,761 documents released by WikiLeaks. The documents, which WikiLeaks said reveal the scope of the CIA’s covert hacking program, showed that the agency was exploiting bugs in mobile phones, routers and even internet-connected television sets in support of its spying activities,” McMillan reports. “On Wednesday, Apple, Microsoft, Samsung, and Google all said that they were still investigating, but Apple and Google expressed confidence that the impact might be limited thanks to measures already taken to enhance its iOS mobile operating system.”

“While our initial analysis indicates that many of the issues leaked today were already patched in the latest iOS, we will continue work to rapidly address any identified vulnerabilities,” an Apple spokesman said,” McMillan reports. “In a statement Wednesday Google said, ‘As we’ve reviewed the documents, we’re confident that security updates and protections in both Chrome and Android already shield users from many of these alleged vulnerabilities. Our analysis is ongoing.'”

“Companies now find themselves in a difficult position: They believe that at least two organizations have access to hacking code that exploits their products—the CIA and WikiLeaks—but neither one is sharing this software,” McMillan reports. “The CIA is unlikely to provide information on its attacks, because that data could be used to determine whom it has targeted for surveillance, said Dan Guido, director at hack/secure, a cybersecurity investment firm. ‘They wouldn’t do this,’ he said.”

