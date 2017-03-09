“Companies across the technology industry have rushed to assess the damage from the 8,761 documents released by WikiLeaks. The documents, which WikiLeaks said reveal the scope of the CIA’s covert hacking program, showed that the agency was exploiting bugs in mobile phones, routers and even internet-connected television sets in support of its spying activities,” McMillan reports. “On Wednesday, Apple, Microsoft, Samsung, and Google all said that they were still investigating, but Apple and Google expressed confidence that the impact might be limited thanks to measures already taken to enhance its iOS mobile operating system.”
“While our initial analysis indicates that many of the issues leaked today were already patched in the latest iOS, we will continue work to rapidly address any identified vulnerabilities,” an Apple spokesman said,” McMillan reports. “In a statement Wednesday Google said, ‘As we’ve reviewed the documents, we’re confident that security updates and protections in both Chrome and Android already shield users from many of these alleged vulnerabilities. Our analysis is ongoing.'”
MacDailyNews Take: Google’s confident of their Android updates. You know, the ones that end users rarely, if ever, get.
“Companies now find themselves in a difficult position: They believe that at least two organizations have access to hacking code that exploits their products—the CIA and WikiLeaks—but neither one is sharing this software,” McMillan reports. “The CIA is unlikely to provide information on its attacks, because that data could be used to determine whom it has targeted for surveillance, said Dan Guido, director at hack/secure, a cybersecurity investment firm. ‘They wouldn’t do this,’ he said.”
MacDailyNews Take: These types of leaks make our software stronger – if you can update your software reliably, as Apple iOS and macOS users can and do routinely.
Have fun, Android settlers! (Not that you care a whit about security and/or privacy anyway, as evidenced by your poor purchasing decisions.)
