“The anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks raised the prospect Wednesday of sharing sensitive details it uncovered about CIA hacking tools with leading technology companies whose flagship products and services were targeted by the U.S. government’s hacker-spies,” Ted Bridis, Raphael Satter and Jack Gillum report for The Associated Press.

“If that sharing should take place, the unusual cooperation would give companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Samsung and others an opportunity to identify and repair any flaws in their software and devices that were being exploited by U.S. spy agencies and some foreign allies, as described in nearly 9,000 pages of secret CIA files WikiLeaks published on Tuesday,” Bridis, Satter and Gillum report. “The documents, which the White House declined anew Wednesday to confirm as authentic, describe clandestine methods for bypassing or defeating encryption, antivirus tools and other protective security features for computers, mobile phones and even smart TVs. They include the world’s most popular technology platforms, including Apple’s iPhones and iPads, Google’s Android phones and the Microsoft Windows operating system for desktop computers and laptops.”

“WikiLeaks has not released the actual hacking tools themselves, some of which were developed by government hackers while others were purchased from outsiders,” Bridis, Satter and Gillum report. “The group indicated it was still considering its options but said in a statement Wednesday: ‘Tech companies are saying they need more details of CIA attack techniques to fix them faster. Should WikiLeaks work directly with them?’ It wasn’t clear whether WikiLeaks – a strident critic of Google and Facebook, among others – was serious about such action.”

Read more in the full article here.