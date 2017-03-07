“Apple is rolling out the fifth macOS 10.12.4 beta for developer testing. The upcoming version of macOS Sierra is the first to bring Night Shift to the Mac,” Zac Hall reports for 9to5Mac. “Build 16E183b is currently available on Apple’s developer portal and should be available through the Mac App Store soon.”

“macOS Sierra 10.12.4 beta is currently only available to developers and public beta testers,” Hall reports. “Public beta versions usually come a few days after developer versions if not the same day.”

Hall reports, “macOS 10.12.4 beta also includes changes to Siri, Dictation, and Apple’s PDF API.”

