“macOS Sierra 10.12.4 beta is currently only available to developers and public beta testers,” Hall reports. “Public beta versions usually come a few days after developer versions if not the same day.”
Hall reports, “macOS 10.12.4 beta also includes changes to Siri, Dictation, and Apple’s PDF API.”
MacDailyNews Take: Adios, Flux.
Night Shift for Mac works just like Night Shift for iOS on your iPad, iPhone, or iPod touch (in iOS, Night Shift controls are in Utilities > Display & Brightness > Night Shift).
