“During the recent year-end holiday season, the iPhone 7 became a hit,” Kanematsu and Hosokawa report. “In the three months through December, Apple sold 78.29 million units around the world, up 5% from a year before and a quarterly sales record… Apple’s renewed vigor is also visible in its share price, which has gained about 30% during the past four months. ”
“The upcoming iPhone, to be launched this fall, will come in three configurations — two with liquid crystal displays and one with a 5.8-inch organic light-emitting diode display,” Kanematsu and Hosokawa report. “By adding more large-screen options to the lineup to meet growing demand for BIG, Apple intends to raise the average iPhone price, which has already gone up by about 10% in the past three years to nearly $700.”
MacDailyNews Take: Market dynamics are starving Android which races headlong to the bottom which Apple vacuums up all of the market’s profits.
