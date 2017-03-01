“Speaking at an annual shareholder meeting, Cook gave the previously undisclosed data at a time when Apple has come under pressure from President Donald Trump for building its iPhones in China,” Nellis reports. “Apple also wants to work with Trump on issues like bringing back its offshore profits at lower tax rates.”
Nellis reports, “‘We’re always looking for more ways to help our country. We know that Apple can only exist in the U.S.,’ Cook told shareholders.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: That’s a lot of Gorilla Glass!
