“”China is likely to feel a huge impact if Trump sticks to his pledge to have iPhones assembled in the U.S.,” Advantch President Chaney Ho told the Nikkei Asian Review in an interview on Nov. 30,” Cheng reports. “‘China could see jobs disappear, and the Chinese economy could continue to slide,’ Ho said. China is expected to post lower economic growth in 2016 than the 6.9% it recorded in 2015, the country’s weakest in 25 years.”
“After the election on Nov. 8, Trump told The New York Times that he spoke with Apple’s Chief Executive Tim Cook over the phone and told him to build plants in the U.S. rather than expand its manufacturing sites in China and Vietnam,” Cheng reports. “Ho said that it would indeed be possible for Apple to transfer its iPhone manufacturing process to the U.S., the gadget’s largest market. This is because the process can be highly automated to produce large quantities, given that there are just a few iPhone models.”
MacDailyNews Take: Sounds like a nice bargaining chip.
