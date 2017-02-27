“In 2010, Steve Jobs introduced the first iPad as a new product category between the smartphone and notebook,” Daniel Eran Dilger writes for AppleInsider. “It ended up dramatically shifting demand in the PC industry, but sales have since plateaued.”

“If you’re still wondering why Apple hasn’t updated its desktop Macs (the mini and Pro), their relative importance to Apple’s revenues certainly plays a factor,” Dilger writes. “However, those products may also involve a strategic importance. Given that iMacs make up most of Apple’s desktop sales, it’s likely we’ll see it updated first and the Pro next, while the mini might never be refreshed. ”

“Pads and Mac are not only equally important revenues sources today, but they also serve different price points and audiences, meaning there’s no reason for Apple to want to starve one to benefit the other,” Dilger writes. “There are a variety of opportunities for enhancing iPads–particularly new iPad Pro 2 models–that would serve to make them better as “Post-PC computers,” but there’s also good reason for Apple to avoid trying to make iPads too similar to existing Macs…”

