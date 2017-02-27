“Starting Thursday, new and existing AT&T customers can choose from two new plans: Unlimited Plus and Unlimited Choice,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

“Unlimited Plus starts at $90 per month for a single line and includes unlimited talk, text, and data at up to 4G LTE speeds,” Rossignol reports. “AT&T Unlimited Plus includes up to 10GB of 4G LTE tethering per line per month, with speeds reduced to a max 128 Kbps for the rest of the bill cycle for eligible devices once the high-speed allotment is exceeded.”

“For a limited time, AT&T Unlimited Plus customers can receive a $25 bill credit towards DirecTV, DirecTV NOW, or AT&T U-verse each month,” Rossignol reports. “Meanwhile, AT&T Unlimited Choice starts at $60 per month for a single line, and includes unlimited talk, text, and data at up to 3 Mpbs speeds, but with no tethering included. Video streams at a max of 1.5 Mbps, aka about 480p.”

Read more in the full article here.