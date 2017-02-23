“Loss of consumer loyalty will likely mean that many Samsung users will at least be curious about whatever iPhone announcements Cupertino may have to make this year. This includes any news that may emerge next month,” Evans writes. “iPhone 8 will prompt one of the biggest Android-to-iOS switches we’ve seen as consumers fall out of love with big brand Samsung.”
Evans writes, “I’m not the only one to see it this way — Drexel Hamilton analyst Brian White observes: ‘Apple has Samsung on the ropes like never before in recent memory.'”
MacDailyNews Take: The main reason why Samsung is “Apple’s biggest competitor” and, in fact, is able to sell phones and tablets at all was because they made fake iPhones and fake iPads designed to fool the unwitting (who are now finally waking up in droves, by the way) in much the same way that Microsoft et al. profited wildly from upside-down and backwards fake Macs at the end of the 20th century. Google, Samsung, HTC, Xiaomi, et al. are the Microsofts, HPs, Dells, and eMachines of the new century.
Apple’s products came first, then Samsung’s:
Here’s what Google’s Android looked like before and after Apple’s iPhone:
And, here’s what cellphones looked like before and after Apple’s iPhone:
People who buy Android phones and tablets reward thieves.
