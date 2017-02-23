“Apple’s biggest competitor is reeling,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld. “Not only has its heir apparent been arrested, but it has had to slow down its release schedule to avoid any more negative PR, following an explosive problem in 2016. Not only that, but public perception of the brand is at a new low even as Apple beats Samsung’s market share.”

“Loss of consumer loyalty will likely mean that many Samsung users will at least be curious about whatever iPhone announcements Cupertino may have to make this year. This includes any news that may emerge next month,” Evans writes. “iPhone 8 will prompt one of the biggest Android-to-iOS switches we’ve seen as consumers fall out of love with big brand Samsung.”

Evans writes, “I’m not the only one to see it this way — Drexel Hamilton analyst Brian White observes: ‘Apple has Samsung on the ropes like never before in recent memory.'”

